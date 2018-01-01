HOME | World (Click here for more)

Merkel Calls for Multilateralism as Bulwark against Nationalism, Isolationism



DAVOS, Switzerland – Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Wednesday on countries to counter the rise of nationalism and isolationism across the globe with multilateral cooperation, which she said was one of the lessons that should have been learned after World War II.



During a speech at the World Economic Forum taking place in the Swiss alpine resort of Davos, Merkel defended multilateralism as the solution to the problems caused by what she described as national selfishness, rising populism and the polarized state of affairs seen in many countries, including Germany.



“Protectionism is not the proper answer,” Merkel said. “Shutting ourselves off from the rest of the world will not help.”



“If we are of the opinion that things are simply not fair, that there is no reciprocity, then we have to seek multilateral answers, and not pursue a unilateral protectionist course where we isolate ourselves,” she added.



