 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 25,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

France Turns to Army for Help in Flooding as Seine Continues to Rise

PARIS – Flooding in northern France forced the army to intervene on Wednesday as water levels were expected to rise further over the next few days.

A total of 23 departments in the north and northeast of the country were on orange alert for flooding and swelling rivers, according to the French meteorological service.

The mayor of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, in the outskirts of Paris, told local media that military trucks had arrived to try and contain the overflowing Yerres and Seine rivers, particularly in two neighborhoods from where residents had to be evacuated on Tuesday.

Vigicrues, a national information service that warns of flood risks, said the Seine in Paris was expected to rise further, though it won’t be reaching levels as high as 2016, when flooding in the capital killed two people and caused over a billion euros ($1.2 billion) in damages.

The Louvre Museum had to close off the lower levels of its Islamic Arts section until Sunday due to the expected rise, though epa images from Wednesday showed the river’s banks were already flooded.

In a statement, the iconic museum said measures had also been taken to protect the building itself and there was a preventative system in place to ensure artworks could be quickly evacuated if necessary.

People in house boats along the river were forced to improvise bridges to get to dry land, as seen in the epa images.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved