Taiwan Says Ties Unaffected with El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Haiti

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s ties with its 11 diplomatic allies in Latin America and the Caribbean are stable and unaffected by the recent meeting between foreign ministers of El Salvador, Dominican Republic and Haiti with their Chinese counterpart, officials said on Wednesday.

The meeting between the foreign ministers of Taiwan’s allies with Wang Yi took place on Monday in Santiago, during the ministerial meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and did not deal with bilateral relations but focused on regional matters, Taiwan’s Foreign Affairs ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the three countries, which had informed Taiwan in advance about the meeting, discussed trade and economic issues with China.

The ministry said the pressure applied by China on diplomatic ties between Taiwan and countries in Latin America and the Caribbean has always existed and it they were closely following it.

Taiwan has sought to deepen ties with its Latin American and Caribbean allies by boosting bilateral cooperation, purchase of products from these countries and improving bilateral economic and trade relations.

Since Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen – of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party – assumed office, China has intensified its campaign to limit Taiwan’s international ties and in June 2017 managed to snatch away Panama, one of the most important diplomatic allies of Taiwan.
 

