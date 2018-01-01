 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Federer Reaches Australian Open Semifinals for 14th Time

MELBOURNE, Australia – Defending champion Roger Federer of Switzerland advanced on Wednesday to the Australian Open semifinals for the 14th time, defeating Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-4.

Before he can proceed to his 30th final match in a Grand Slam, however, Federer will have to take on South Korea’s Heyon Chung, age 21, who came out of nowhere to dispatch Serbian star Novak Djokovic in the round of 16.

“It’s great to see new names on the scene. He’s incredibly impressive in his movement. Reminds me a lot of Novak (Djokovic),” world No. 2 Federer, who has yet to drop a set, said about his next rival.

Over two hours and 14 minutes on Wednesday, Federer blasted 61 winners compared to Berdych’s 22, preventing the world No. 20 from reaching his third Australian Open semifinals.

If he wins, the 19-time Grand Slam champion Federer would tie Djokovic’s record of six titles in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old Federer has never played against Chung, 21, who on Wednesday prevailed over the United States’ Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
 

