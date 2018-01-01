 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 25,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Mascherano Leaves Barça to Join Hebei China Fortune

BARCELONA – Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano has left Barcelona to sign for Chinese soccer club Hebei China Fortune, Barça announced on Wednesday.

After spending nearly eight years at Camp Nou, Mascherano is due to move to Hebei on Jan. 26, the Catalan club said, giving no details on the transfer fee.

“The dream has ended,” the teary-eyed Argentine star said. “I fulfilled a dream coming to Barça and now it is time to wake up.”

“I feel privileged,” he added. “Really the lucky one here is me, having been part of this group for so long.”

Mascherano said he was thankful for the chance to play with some of the world’s best players, highlighting that Barça was a special club and its greatness was recognized globally.

The 33-year-old added that the departure decision was “increasingly difficult” for him, but said: “Finishing my time in the elite of world football at Barça makes me incredibly proud.”

Barcelona’s president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, recalled that Mascherano had done everything he could to move from Liverpool to Barça in 2010.

He added that, at the end of last season, the midfielder sent him a message saying he felt he would no longer be useful to the team, and Barça’s president had to convince him that he could continue.

Bartomeu thanked Mascherano, adding: “This is your club and Barça will always be your home.”

Mascherano is scheduled to take part in the Copa del Rey match between Barcelona and RCD Espanyol on Thursday at Camp Nou and bid farewell to the club’s fans.

Since his arrival in 2010, Mascherano has appeared in more than 300 matches with Barcelona.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved