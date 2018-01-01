 
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Japan Airlines Chief Who Steered Company from Bankruptcy to Step Down

TOKYO – Japan Airlines (JAL) announced on Wednesday that its current president, Yoshiharu Ueki, who steered the company out of bankruptcy, will be replaced.

Ueki, 65, will hold the position of honorary president of JAL from April 1, while current JAL general manager of engineering and maintenance, Yuji Akasaka, will replace Ueki, said both executives at a press conference in Tokyo.

Ueki, a former pilot, who became JAL president in February 2012, is credited with helping the company recover and return to profits after it was declared bankrupt in 2010 and was bailed out by the Japanese government.

Akasaka, 56, who has been working with JAL since 1987, is expected to manage the airline’s growth objectives and challenges such as the influx of passengers during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and the expansion of flight quota at Haneda airport where its competitor All Nippon Airways has dominance.

During the press conference, Ueki described Akasaka as capable of demonstrating leadership and applauded his dedication in working for airline safety.
 

