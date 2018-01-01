 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 25,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Nadal Out for 3 Weeks due to Right Leg Injury

MELBOURNE, Australia – Spain’s Rafael Nadal is to be sidelined for three weeks due to a muscle injury in his right leg, which forced him to withdraw during his Australian Open quarterfinals match, the world’s top-ranked player announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old said on his official Facebook account that the extent of the injury had been clarified after an MRI scan showed a first-grade lesion in his right leg muscle, and that his doctors had told him he could resume working out after two weeks, with recovery usually taking around three weeks.

“Although it hurts to retire from a Grand Slam quarterfinals, the injury is not that serious. In the next few days I will rest and undergo anti-inflammatory physiotherapy,” the 16-time Grand Slam champion said.

The three-time finalist in Melbourne pointed out that the injury was not expected to prevent him from participating in the Acapulco Open, Indian Wells or Miami Open tournaments.

On Tuesday, Nadal retired during the fifth set in the Australian Open quarterfinals against Croatia’s Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 2-0.

While trailing 1-4 in the fourth set, Nadal called for the physiotherapist and struggled for a few more games, only to call it quits in the next set after competing for three hours and 47 minutes.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved