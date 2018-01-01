HOME | World (Click here for more)

Spanish Regional Police Launch Operation against International Drug Network



BARCELONA – Police in Spain’s Catalonia region engaged on Wednesday in an anti-narcotics operation against an international drug trafficking network thought to be specialized in marijuana smuggling.



In a statement posted on Twitter, the Mossos d’Esquadra said its Criminal Investigation Division had so far raided around 15 properties in Barcelona and its metropolitan area.



An EFE photographer documented at least one person being detained by police in the town of Ripollet, just north of Barcelona.



The Mossos said the alleged criminal organization was also being investigated in relation to a kidnapping in the coastal town of Sitges in June 2017.



In a previous anti-narcotics operation on Dec. 14, the Mossos, who work autonomously from the Spanish national police, detained six people suspected of running drug houses in Barcelona.



BARCELONA – Police in Spain’s Catalonia region engaged on Wednesday in an anti-narcotics operation against an international drug trafficking network thought to be specialized in marijuana smuggling.In a statement posted on Twitter, the Mossos d’Esquadra said its Criminal Investigation Division had so far raided around 15 properties in Barcelona and its metropolitan area.An EFE photographer documented at least one person being detained by police in the town of Ripollet, just north of Barcelona.The Mossos said the alleged criminal organization was also being investigated in relation to a kidnapping in the coastal town of Sitges in June 2017.In a previous anti-narcotics operation on Dec. 14, the Mossos, who work autonomously from the Spanish national police, detained six people suspected of running drug houses in Barcelona. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

