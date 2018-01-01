 
  Sports

Chung’s Star Continues to Rise as He Advances to Australian Open Semis

MELBOURNE, Australia – South Korea’s Hyeon Chung continued on Wednesday his stellar campaign at the Australian Open, bringing an end to American Tennys Sandgren’s best run in Melbourne after defeating him 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

With the win, Chung, who ousted six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the previous round, achieved a number of remarkable milestones, including becoming the first Korean to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam.

The 21-year-old, ranked 58th in the world, also became the youngest player since 2010 to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since Marin Cilic of Croatia reached the last four in Melbourne, and is the lowest ranked man to reach that stage in 14 years.

Chung is set to take on either Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic or defending champion Roger Federer of Switzerland.
 

