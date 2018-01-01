 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 25,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Anti-Yingluck Group Charged with Insurrection for 2013-2014 Street Protests

BANGKOK – Members of Thailand’s People’s Democratic Reform Committee were charged on Wednesday for organizing street rallies which culminated in the May 2014 coup that ousted the Yingluck Shinawatra government.

The Litigation Office filed charges of insurrection, illegal assembly and obstructing elections against Suthep Thaugsuban, Satit Wongnongtoey, Chumpol Chulsai, Puttipong Punnagun, Issara Somchai, Witthaya Kaewparadai, Taworn Senniem, Natthapol Teepsuwan and Akanat Promphan.

All of the defendants were members of the opposition Democrat Party.

The litigation paper states that the defendants “organized a public campaign, either through printed materials, verbal acts or public rallies, to bring about a change of government.”

The PDRC defendants were also found to have “conducted illegal and threatening acts to block electoral staff and eligible voters to organize the election or cast a vote at the polling stations.”

The protests were sparked by the Yingluck government’s passing of the amnesty bill in the Pheu Thai-majority parliament, that was seen as paving the way for exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to return to Thailand without serving sentences for corruption-related charges.

Supporters of Shinawatra have accused the PDRC of acting as a facade of the “elite” movement in Thailand, comprising the Democrat Party and the military, the two main forces against the rural-backed Shinawatra clan, alleging that the protests were staged as a pretext for the May 2014 coup led by then army chief and current Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The PDRC was led by former deputy prime minister and former Democrat Party deputy leader Suthep Thaugsuban, along with many Democrat Party members of parliament, who staged the first rally in October 2013.

During the protests, the group held protests at various key spots in the Thai capital, blocking major roads and storming government buildings, including the Finance Ministry and the Chaengwattana Government Center.

In February 2014, the Yingluck government called a snap election that saw the PDRC forcefully block voters at polling stations across the country.

The nine defendants were granted bail by the Criminal Court, awaiting the first trial hearing scheduled on March 19, according to an epa journalist at the courthouse.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved