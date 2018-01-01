

Angelique Kerber Advances to Australian Open’s Semifinals



MELBOURNE, Australia – German tennis player Angelique Kerber, seeded 21st, had no problems beating American Madison Keys on Wednesday in the Australian Open quarterfinals and became the first to reach the semifinals of the event.



Kerber thrashed Keys in a quick game of less than an hour 6-1, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park.



The 30-year-old German player reached the quarterfinal after eliminating Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 and is now waiting for which opponent she will face in the semifinals, which will soon come out from the game between Romanian Simona Halep, world number one, and Czech Karolina Pliskova, sixth.



