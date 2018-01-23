HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Latin America Lima Group Rejects Call of Venezuela Elections without Guarantees

The Foreign Ministers of 14 countries signed a communique warning that Venezuela's decision to hold an immediate Presidential election makes it impossible to hold "democratic, transparent and credible" elections.



The Foreign Ministers and representatives of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Saint Lucia, meeting in the city of Santiago, Chile, on January 23, 2018 , in order to continue evaluating the situation in Venezuela:



1. We reject the decision of the Government of Venezuela to call presidential elections for the first quarter of this year. This decision makes democratic, transparent and credible presidential elections impossible, in accordance with international standards and contradicts democratic principles and in good faith for dialogue between the government and the opposition.



2. We demand that the presidential elections be convened with adequate anticipation, with the participation of all Venezuelan political actors and with all the corresponding guarantees, including the participation of independent international observers. Elections that do not meet these conditions will lack legitimacy and credibility.



3. We condemn the acts of violence, with the consequent loss of human lives, and we urge the Venezuelan Government to urgently adopt measures to guarantee the rule of law, the fundamental rights of the people and recover social peace. We also send you an impartial investigation into the alleged extrajudicial executions.



4. We highlight the individual and collective actions of various actors of the international community to encourage the early return to democratic normalcy in Venezuela. In particular, the initiative and leadership of the President of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina, to convene a dialogue between the government and the Venezuelan opposition.



5. We reiterate our full support for the democratically elected National Assembly and demand that the powers that are rightfully itss be restored, as an indispensable step for the return of democracy in that country.



6. We reaffirm the lack of legitimacy and legality of the acts emanating from the constituent national assembly and condemn the measures that it has adopted and that have resulted in the deepening of the social conflict and in the erosion of freedoms in Venezuela.



7. We condemn that political prisoners remain in Venezuela, whose unconditional release is an indispensable requirement for the pacification of the country.



8. We deplore that despite the fact that the humanitarian situation continues to worsen in Venezuela, the Venezuelan Government remains reluctant to accept humanitarian assistance, which is reflected in the worsening of child malnutrition rates, the shortage of food and medicines, and the resurgence of diseases that had been eradicated. We reiterate our willingness to give help.



9. We express our deep concern about the exodus of thousands of Venezuelans who, due to the humanitarian crisis in that country, cross borders every day and we recognize the challenge that this situation represents for the countries of the region, especially for their neighbors, including the Caribbean States. We commit ourselves to expand and promote international cooperation actions to strengthen the capacities of the countries of the region, and we urge the international community, especially the United Nations System, to support these efforts.



10. We will continue to monitor the situation in Venezuela and we will meet when necessary.



Santiago de Chile, January 23, 2018.



