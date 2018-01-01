 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sevilla Beats Atletico Madrid, Advances to Copa del Rey Semis

SEVILLE, Spain – Sevilla topped Atletico Madrid 3-1 on Tuesday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie to prevail 5-2 on aggregate and claim a berth in the final four.

Sergio Escudero scored for the hosts just 25 seconds into the contest, making what was already an uphill battle even harder for the Colchoneros, who were playing without the injured Diego Costa.

Antoine Griezmann answered for the visitors in the 13th minute, turning a takeaway into a brilliant goal.

Griezmann and fellow French international Kevin Gameiro each had chances over the course of an exciting first half in front of nearly 40,000 people at Seville’s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, but the sides went to the break knotted 1-1 on the night.

Three minutes after the re-start, Atletico’s Saul Ñiguez brought down Sevilla’s Joaquin Correa in the area and the referee pointed to the spot.

Ever Banega beat Atleti goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya to put Sevilla ahead 2-1 for the second leg and 4-2 overall.

Atletico had no choice but to fly forward at every opportunity and while they never lacked for effort or intensity, the needed precision never materialized.

With 11 minutes left in regulation, Sevilla’s Pablo Sarabia scored on the counter to put the contest out of reach.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved