Spain’s Secuoya Opens Latin America Headquarters in Colombia



BOGOTA – Spanish television production and services company Grupo Secuoya has opened a regional headquarters in Colombia to deepen and expand its operations in Latin America, the firm told EFE on Tuesday.



The appointment of Alejandro Samanes, until recently Secuoya’s corporate director for television, as CEO of the Latin American division shows that international projects are a priority for the group, one company official said.



Specifically, the source said, “the group is pursuing its consolidation in Colombia, Chile, Peru, as well as expansion in Mexico and Miami.”



The creation of the new headquarters in Bogota adds “a new dimension” to Secuoya’s presence in Colombia “with the diversification of its business in the areas of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), services and content,” the group said.



To start, Secuoya expects to create 300 new positions in Colombia.



Secuoya already has a substantial presence in Latin America.



In Chile, Secuoya has worked with the Fabula group to produce popular shows such as “La Vega” and “Se Busca,” and in Colombia the group is working with Agencia EFE, Spain’s international news agency.



One of Peru’s most popular programs, “Mujeres sin filtro,” is produced by Secuoya for America TV.



