 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Colombia (Click here for more)

Spain’s Secuoya Opens Latin America Headquarters in Colombia

BOGOTA – Spanish television production and services company Grupo Secuoya has opened a regional headquarters in Colombia to deepen and expand its operations in Latin America, the firm told EFE on Tuesday.

The appointment of Alejandro Samanes, until recently Secuoya’s corporate director for television, as CEO of the Latin American division shows that international projects are a priority for the group, one company official said.

Specifically, the source said, “the group is pursuing its consolidation in Colombia, Chile, Peru, as well as expansion in Mexico and Miami.”

The creation of the new headquarters in Bogota adds “a new dimension” to Secuoya’s presence in Colombia “with the diversification of its business in the areas of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), services and content,” the group said.

To start, Secuoya expects to create 300 new positions in Colombia.

Secuoya already has a substantial presence in Latin America.

In Chile, Secuoya has worked with the Fabula group to produce popular shows such as “La Vega” and “Se Busca,” and in Colombia the group is working with Agencia EFE, Spain’s international news agency.

One of Peru’s most popular programs, “Mujeres sin filtro,” is produced by Secuoya for America TV.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved