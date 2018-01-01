 
  HOME | Mexico

Suspected Thief Lynched by Mob in Central Mexico

PUEBLA, Mexico – A suspected thief was lynched by more than 100 residents of San Juan Tuxco, a town in the central Mexican state of Puebla, officials said on Tuesday.

About 200 residents of San Juan Tuxco, located outside the city of San Martin Texmelucan, held and beat the suspect for several hours on Monday night for allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle.

The incident occurred around 10:00 pm when two young men attacked a motorcyclist, residents said.

Residents grabbed one of the suspects, but the other man got away.

The mob’s size grew within minutes and people started beating the suspected thief with sticks and stones, cutting off one of his ears.

Municipal police officers tried to save the man, but residents prevented them from doing so.

The unidentified suspect bled to death from his wounds.

Puebla Attorney General’s Office personnel removed the body from the crime scene just after 11:00 pm.

This is the first lynching this year in Puebla and comes days after the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) issued a finding to the state government and the city of Ajalpan on the murders of two polling company workers in September 2015.

From 2010-2014, according to an Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM) study, there were 160 lynchings in Mexico.

Lynchings are common in Mexico, where people often take the law into their own hands, claiming they do not trust police and are fed up with the high crime rate.
 

