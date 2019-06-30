 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Diarra Joins Paris Saint-Germain

PARIS – Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Tuesday the signing of French midfielder Lassana Diarra to an 18-month contract.

Diarra, 32, has been without a club since parting ways last month with Abu Dhabi’s Al-Jazira.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce it has signed midfielder Lassana Diarra to the capital club until 30 June 2019,” the French side announced on its official Web site.

With key performer Thiago Motta sidelined by injury, Diarra will shore up the midfield for PSG coach Unai Emery.

“I am very happy to have signed for my home-town club,” Diarra said. “Paris Saint-Germain represents a lot to me and, with the international dimension the club has taken in recent seasons, it is every player’s dream to play here.”

Diarra will be available for PSG’s Feb. 14 Champions League clash with his former club Real Madrid, where he played from 2009-2012.

The midfielder has also had stints with Chelsea, Arsenal, Olympique Marseille and Portsmouth, among other clubs, while making 34 international appearances for France.
 

