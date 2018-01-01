

Hamas Calls for New Palestinian Strategy in Face of US Decisions



GAZA – The political chief of Hamas called on Tuesday for a Palestinian national summit to devise a new strategy in the face of the latest decisions by the United States.



At a press conference in Gaza City, Ismail Haniyeh described US Vice President Mike Pence’s just-concluded visit to Israel as “unwelcome” and accused Washington of damaging the region to serve the interests of the Israeli occupation and force the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.



With President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Washington is no longer an honest broker capable of leading the peace process, the leader of the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza said.



He stressed that all Palestinians, including the diaspora, need to come together and create a framework that challenges US and Israeli decisions.



Saying that Hamas is ready to go to any Arab capital for such a conference, Haniyeh proposed Cairo as a suitable venue given the Egyptian government’s role as sponsor of the Palestinian reconciliation process.



Haniyeh advocated a strategy based on the progress of the reconciliation between Hamas and the West Bank-based Fatah group; an accord to wage a struggle that includes all forms of resistance, including armed ones; and a reform of the Palestine Liberation Organization.



