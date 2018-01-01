 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 24,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | USA

Special Counsel Questions First Trump Cabinet Member in Russia Probe

WASHINGTON – Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, questioned Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week, a Justice Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Justice Department spokesman confirmed to EFE that Sessions appeared before Mueller, making him the first member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to give a statement to investigators in the Russia probe.

Sessions, who represented Alabama in the Senate for 20 years, was one of the first lawmakers to back Trump’s bid for the presidency and became a top adviser on immigration and foreign policy.

The 71-year-old Sessions had to recuse himself from the Russia investigation in March 2017 after reports surfaced that he failed to disclose meetings to the Senate that he had with former Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak during the campaign.

Kislyak also met with other members of the Trump campaign team, media reports said.

Members of Congress from both parties expressed their displeasure over Sessions’s omissions and forced him to recuse himself from the investigation.

Sessions’s actions led to Mueller’s appointment as special counsel.

EFE contacted Mueller’s office, but a spokesman refused to comment on Sessions’s questioning.

So far, Mueller has charged four people involved in the Trump campaign: former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn; former campaign chairman Paul Manafort; a Manafort associate, Rick Gates; and George Papadopoulos, who worked as a foreign policy adviser to the campaign.

Trump has called Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt,” arguing that the charges against Manafort and Gates are not related to the campaign and have to do with their lobbying business.
 

