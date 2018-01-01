 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 24,2018
 
  HOME | Chile

Piñera Presents Chile’s Incoming Cabinet with a Strong Social Vocation

SANTIAGO – Chilean President-elect Sebastian Piñera presented on Tuesday his Cabinet consisting of 17 men and six women who will take over the various ministries on March 11, stating that the group has a “strong social vocation” and that four of the ministers had served in his Cabinet during his 2010-2014 administration.

“The commitment to bring social progress to all Chilean homes will be the stamp of our government,” declared Piñera during the solemn event on Tuesday at the National Congress in Santiago.

Among those who served in Piñera’s 2010-2014 administration are the new ministers for Interior and Public Security, Andres Chadwick; Treasury, Felipe Larrain; General Secretariat of Government, Cecilia Perez, who is serving in the same post; and Social Development, Alfredo Moreno, who had served as foreign minister.

The ministers from the National Renewal party representing the sectors of the traditional Chilean right include: Perez, former lawmaker Alberto Espina (Defense), attorney Nicolas Monckeberg (Labor and Social Forecasting), party chief Cristian Monckeberg (Housing and Urban Planning) and ex-Sen. Baldo Prokurica (Mining).

Four ministers belong to the more-conservative Independent Democratic Union (UDI): Chadwick, ex-Sen. Hernan Larrain (Justice and Human Rights), former lawmaker Felipe Ward (National Assets) and Isabel Pla (Women and Gender Equality).

Two ministers are linked with Evopoli, an emerging rightist party with a more liberal stance: Piñera’s campaign chief Gonzalo Blumel (General Secretariat of the Presidency) and Gloria Hutt (Transportation and Telecommunications).

Two other ministers are linked with Libertad y Desarrollo, a liberal-conservative think tank founded in 1990: Susana Jimenez (Energy) and Marcela Cubillos (Environment).

Two businessmen are included in the Cabinet: Moreno (Social Development), who had headed the Confederation of Production and Trade (CPC), and Antonio Walker (Agriculture).

Piñera said that the Cabinet – comprised mainly of attorneys and economists, albeit including several engineers and journalists – will take on the challenge of “leading Chile to better times.”

The future government’s emphasis on the social dimension is highlighted by the inclusion of Moreno – a political heavyweight – at Social Development, given that he served as Chile’s foreign minister under Piñera in the past and is one of the president-elect’s closest allies.

“I’m not forgetting that there are between two and four million Chileans who live in ... poverty,” said Piñera.
 

