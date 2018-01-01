

Burnley Signs Everton’s Lennon



LONDON – Burnley announced on Tuesday its first new signing of the winter transfer window – winger Aaron Lennon from Everton.



The 30-year-old England international is moving on after three seasons at Goodison Park.



“Burnley football club is delighted to confirm the signing of Aaron Lennon from Everton,” the Clarets said on their Web site.



Lennon joined Everton on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in February 2015 and the clubs made the deal permanent three months later.



“Burnley was the club I wanted to come to and I can’t wait to get started. I’m looking forward to playing here,” Lennon said after the signing.



Burnley did not disclose financial terms.



