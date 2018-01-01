HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Chilean Poet Nicanor Parra Dies at 103



SANTIAGO – Nicanor Parra, known as the creator of the “anti-poetry” movement and winner of many literary awards, including Spain’s Cervantes Prize, died on Tuesday, Culture Minister Ernesto Ottone said. He was 103.



The author of “Hojas de Parra,” “Poesia y Antipoesia” and “Versos de Salon” died before dawn, Ottone said.



The Education Ministry, for its part, posted on its Twitter account “29 quotes, phrases and artifacts of the great anti-poet Nicanor Parra. Today and forever.”



Born in San Fabian de Alico on Sept. 5, 1914, and the oldest of nine siblings, including famed folk singer Violeta Parra, Nicanor was also a professor of physics.



In 1954, Parra revolutionized poetry in Chile and around the world when he proclaimed that poetry “had been the paradise of the solemn fool” in the past half a century (“Poemas y Antipoemas”).



Parra’s many honors included Chile’s National Literature Award in 1969, the Juan Rulfo Latin American and Caribbean Literature Award in 1997 and the 2011 Miguel de Cervantes Prize.



Parra spent the last 20 years of his life at his residence in the beach resort of Las Cruces, where he celebrated his 100th birthday in 2014.



No details have been released about the cause of death or funeral arrangements.



