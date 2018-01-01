

Four Civilians Killed by Turkish Artillery in Afrin



BEIRUT – At least four civilians, including two minors, were killed on Tuesday by Turkish artillery fire against the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northwest Syria, Kurdish militias and activists reported.



The Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-led armed alliance, said in a statement that four civilians were killed and dozens were wounded in Jandairis, in the southeast of Afrin and near the border with Turkey.



The note added that the attack also caused the destruction of several homes.



The SDF urged the international community to push the relevant institutions to end the Turkish offensive against that region that began three days ago.



The United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed Turkish artillery fire had taken place at Jandairis and stressed that – apart from the two minors – the other two deaths were women, one of them elderly.



The SOHR indicated that there were, in addition, 10 people wounded by this attack.



With these fatalities, the number of civilians killed since the beginning of the Turkish offensive against the SDF in Afrin has risen to 27, according to the SOHR’s account, which has also documented the death of two other civilians in Kaljibrin due to fire from the SDF.



Kaljibrin is located in Aleppo province and is under the control of Syrian rebel factions that assist the Turkish troops in the military operation against the SDF in Afrin.



