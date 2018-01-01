HOME | Arts & Entertainment

“The Shape of Water” Big Favorite at the Oscars with 13 Nominations



LOS ANGELES – “The Shape of Water,” the romantic fantasy by Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, is the early favorite in the 90th edition of the Oscars with no less than 13 nominations, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Tuesday.



The war-torn “Dunkirk” by the UK’s Christopher Nolan was next with eight candidacies, followed by the independent film “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” with seven.



“Darkest Hour,” based on the life and warring times of Winston Churchill, got six nominations, as did the drama “Phantom Thread,” which appears to be Daniel Day-Lewis’s farewell to the movies.



“Blade Runner 2049” nailed five candidacies, all of a technical nature, while “Lady Bird” by Gret Gerwig also got five.



Del Toro’s production was also the most nominated at the Golden Globes, where it was in the running in seven categories, though in the end it only took two, that of Best Director and Best Original Score, the work of Alexander Desplat.



Meanwhile “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which had six Golden Globes nominations, is competing for just four Oscars.



Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”) and Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”) were nominated for Actor in a Leading Role.



Their rivals in the category will be Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”), Daniel Day-Lewis (“Phantom Thread”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”).



Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”) and Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”) were nominated for the Oscar in the Actress in a Leading Role category, a prize also within reach for Meryl Streep (“The Post”), Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”) and Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”).



The Chilean film “A Fantastic Woman,” directed by Sebastian Lelio, won an Oscar nomination for a Foreign Language Film, for which it will compete with “The Insult” (Lebanon), “Loveless” (Russia), “Soul” (Hungary) and “The Square” (Sweden).



The 90th Academy Awards will be held next March 4 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.



