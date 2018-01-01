 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Irish Town of Ballybricken Pays Final Tribute to Cranberries Singer O’Riodran

DUBLIN – Dolores O’Riodran, the Irish singer whose iconic vocal style at the front of the Cranberries shot her to world acclaim until her death in London aged just 46, was laid to rest Tuesday in her hometown in rural Ireland.

Around 200 people attended the funeral service in Ballybricken, near Limerick in the west of Ireland, to bid farewell to O’Riodran in a mass at Saint Ailbe’s Church that was officiated by her family friend, Canon Liam McNamara.

“Her kind personality and beautiful singing voice earned for her numerous admirers. It must be added that the numbers she rescued from the darkness of depression are impossible to count. No words are adequate to describe Dolores or to accurately state the influence for good she has been over the years,” McNamara said during his homily.

He said O’Riodran had not only put herself on the map in Ballybricken, but also Limerick and then the world over and became a music icon throughout the 1990s.

A recording of O’Riodran singing Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria” alongside Luciano Pavarotti played at the church as the late singer’s coffin was brought in for the service, which was attended by her mother Eileen, her six siblings and her three children Taylor, Molly and Dakota as well as her former band mates.

Objects from her personal life, including a guitar and a platinum album, were places by her casket during the ceremony.

“If tears are shed in heaven – by necessity they are tears of joy. Yes, tears of joy, following an excellent performance by Dolores, in the most important and vital gig of all – the Gig of Life itself,” McNamara said.

O’Riodran was later buried in Ballybricken cemetery in a ceremony attended only by close family, including her father, Terry.

Fronted by the charismatic O’Riordan, The Cranberries achieved international stardom in the early 1990s with hits such as “Zombie,” “Dreams” and “Linger” and sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

The band took a hiatus in 2003 but reunited six years later for a year-long world tour and then released their sixth studio album, “Roses,” in 2012.

Last year, the band released an unplugged album titled “Something Else” that featured a selection of old hits re-recorded with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, as well as three new songs.

Coroners were expected to report the cause of her death shortly.

O’Riordan was found dead in a London hotel on Jan. 15.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved