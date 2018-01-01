HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Wozniacki Beats Suarez, Advances to Australian Open Semifinals



MELBOURNE, Australia – Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki defeated her Spanish opponent Carla Suarez on Tuesday, advancing to the Australian Open semifinals for the second time in her career.



The second seeded took two hours and 12 minutes to beat Suarez 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-2 in a match that put her in the semis for the first time since 2011.



This is Wozniacki’s eighth victory over Suarez out of all eight matches they have played against one another.



Wozniacki will next face Belgium’s Elise Mertens, who defeated Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, fourth seeded, 6-4, 6-0.



