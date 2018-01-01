 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid Coach Knows Leganes Will Fight until the End

MADRID – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane warned on Tuesday that Leganes was a tough side and did its best until the end of matches.

The French coach made his remarks at a press conference on the eve of the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals match against Leganes.

“We’re playing against a team that never gives up and works until the end,” Zidane said, according to Real Madrid’s official website.

Real Madrid will host Leganes in the second round after securing a 1-0 away win in the first leg.

However, the Frenchman warned the tie was still undecided and his side “must do the same as in the first leg: score and keep a clean sheet.”

La Liga defending champion Real Madrid showed off on Sunday, thrashing Deportivo 7-1 in the Spanish league.

“We must continue with the same spirit that we have shown during the last week,” Zidane reiterated.
 

