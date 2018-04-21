 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Dams in South Africa Low as Drought Threatens to Dry Out Cape Town

VILLIERSDORP, South Africa – Water levels managed by the largest dam to supply Cape Town were critically low on Tuesday as the region continued to battle a serious drought.

South Africa’s second most populous city after Johannesburg was facing a severe water crisis and hurtling towards the so-called “Day Zero,” the date on which Cape Town would be left with virtually no water at all.

“Cape Town is experiencing a serious water shortage due to insufficient rainfall and fast declining dam levels,” the city warned on its official website, as it made a plea to its inhabitants to implement water-saving measures.

Images captured by an epa photographer showed a dead fish laying on the dry bed of Theewaterskloof Resevoir, in Villiersdorp.

Theewaterskloof dam, the largest in the region, is vital to Cape Town’s water supply and can hold over 480,000 milliliters when full – over half the city’s total water supply when all dams are combined (898,221 ML).

Authorities were asking residents to reduce their daily water consumption to 87 liters or less, but only 39 percent of residents were sticking to that target, according to official data.

Day Zero – “the day the taps will be turned off” – is currently forecast to fall on April 21, 2018, based on water usage data from the past week.

According to the City of Cape Town, the dams supplying water to the city were at 28.7 percent capacity on Tuesday.

Authorities were hoping to avoid the impending arrival of Day Zero, which would signify that water reserves were at 13.5 percent.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved