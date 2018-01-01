 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

US VP Ends Israel Visit amid Palestinian Protests, General Strike

JERUSALEM – The Vice President of United States, Mike Pence, concluded on Tuesday the final Israeli leg of his Middle East tour with a brief visit to the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, amid protests and a general strike staged in the West Bank.

Pence ended his official visit to Egypt, Jordan and Israel in Jerusalem, while Palestinians in the occupied West Bank staged a general strike and street protests against his confirmation that the US is to move its embassy to Jerusalem by the end of 2019.

“A privilege to pray at the Western Wall,” Pence wrote on Twitter. “Our faith has been renewed – our faith in God, but also our faith in the people of Israel & their commitment to freedom, security & peace.”

Pence also visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, while in the West Bank Palestinian youths threw stones and clashed with Israeli security forces in the city of Hebron, as documented by an epa photographer on the ground.

The US’ recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, despite Palestinians considering the eastern part to be the capital of their future state, caused mass popular protest, including a widely-observed general strike on Tuesday.

However, Palestinians in Jerusalem were skeptical of the strike’s efficiency within the city itself, including Aram Shuq, a Jerusalem store-owner and member of the Palestinian Arab minority living within Israel’s 1967 borders.

“A strike does not change anything. This is just a political issue and people are suffering and have a lot of problems, but the strike is useful in the West Bank, not in Jerusalem,” said Shuq, whose store is located next to Damascus Gate, one of the main entrances to the Old City.

On the West Bank side of Israel’s eight-meter-high (26 feet) concrete separation wall, shops were closed and transport service was limited.

However, schools were kept open at the request of the Palestinian ministry of education, but with empty classrooms due to the lack of transportation.

Different Palestinian factions have called for continuing protests, which began on Monday in some West Bank cities and saw protesters burn photographs of Pence.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved