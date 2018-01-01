 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 24,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Cilic Rolls into Australian Open Semis after Nadal Retires Injured

MELBOURNE, Australia – Croatia’s Marin Cilic was leading 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 2-0 on Tuesday when world No. 1 Rafael Nadal retired injured in the fifth set at Australian Open quarterfinals.

The 31-year-old Spaniard called it a day with a right thigh injury, reminding fans of the 2010 Australian Open quarterfinals when Nadal withdrew against Britain’s Andy Murray.

“Yeah, I worked hard to be here. We did all the things that we believed were the right things to do to be ready. Yeah, I was playing a match where anything could happen,” said Nadal, winner of the title in 2009.

In three hours and 47 minutes, Cilic hit 83 winners compared to Nadal’s 39 and broke the first seed’s serve five times from 19 chances, booking a place in the semifinals for the first time in Melbourne since 2010.

While trailing 1-4 in the fourth set, Nadal called for the physiotherapist and struggled for a few more games only to pull out in the next set.

“In the fourth at one movement, one drop shot I think, I felt something. At that moment I thought something happened,” the 16-time Grand Slam champion said, explaining his injury.

Cilic, the 2014 US champion, earned his first win in seven career matches against Nadal, the three-time finalist in Melbourne.

In the upcoming round, Cilic is set to meet Britain’s Kyle Edmund, who eliminated Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
 

