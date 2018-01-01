HOME | Argentina

Russia, Argentina Sign Joint Declaration to Strengthen Bilateral Ties



MOSCOW – Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, signed on Tuesday a declaration aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation during a press conference at the Kremlin.



Macri told Putin that he hoped this marked the first of many visits to the Russian capital and highlighted their countries’ mutual interests.



“Since we got to know each other a year and a half ago, we have once again confirmed the importance Argentina places on this strategic relationship,” said Macri, a conservative, after he signed the joint declaration with Putin, adding that there was much potential for further development.



Putin said the countries shared similar outlooks on many global and regional affairs.



A memorandum of understanding signed between Argentina and Rosatom could allow the Russian state’s atomic agency prospect for uranium in the South American nation, with a reported potential investment of $250 million.



