Latin American Herald Tribune
TPP11 Free Trade Agreement to Be Signed in Chile in March

SANTIAGO – The TPP11 free trade agreement will be signed in Chile during the first week of March, Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Muñoz said on Tuesday.

“This agreement is an international, global act and we have full confidence that it will be signed in Chile in early March,” Muñoz said.

TPP11 is the name given to the Trans-Pacific Partnership following the decision by the United States to pull out of the free trade agreement.

The TPP11 agreement will be signed before Chile’s next president, conservative Sebastian Piñera, takes office.

Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam and the US, which account for about 40 percent of global economic activity, signed the TPP in 2016 after six years of negotiations.

Shortly after taking office last year, US President Donald Trump pulled out of the TPP, keeping a promise made during the presidential campaign.
 

