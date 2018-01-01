HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Chanel Models Take to Parisian Runway to Show Off 2018 S/S Collection



PARIS – Fashion brand Chanel presented its latest Haute Couture creations on Tuesday at an Art Deco style garden built within the Grand Palais in the heart of the French capital.



Many of the Spring/Summer 2018 collection’s offerings touted on the runway during the Paris Fashion Week by German designer Karl Lagerfeld were pale pinks or white in color, and featured sequins, embroidered patterns and were finished off with floral head pieces.



“The decor imagined by Karl Lagerfeld for the Spring-Summer 2018 Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris, evokes French formal gardens,” the brand tweeted of the presentation.



Tweed, which has always been a firm favorite at Chanel, featured heavily in Tuesday’s lineup and was offered as coats, skirt-suits, and notably in pinkish hues.



Many of the outfits were completed with either black or matching mid-length boots with medium-high heels.



Other accessories included headdresses with dark veils, decorated with pink and white roses.



The Art Deco set, which featured flowered passageways centered around a fountain, was reflected only in a handful of halter-neck evening dresses that were shown.



Chanel has in recent years made use of metallic-looking fabrics, and Tuesday’s display was no exception – one model presented a jumpsuit with dark laced gloves, all adorned with silvery sequins.



Lagerfeld’s godson, nine-year-old Hudson Kroenig, took to the catwalk again, this time alongside a model who presented a white wedding outfit.



The 84-year-old Lagerfeld, who has been at Chanel since 1983 and whose personality has become one with the brand, making it difficult to imagine a Chanel without him, appeared to be walking with some difficulty, and he did not venture too far from the backstage area.



