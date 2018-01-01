 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Chanel Models Take to Parisian Runway to Show Off 2018 S/S Collection

PARIS – Fashion brand Chanel presented its latest Haute Couture creations on Tuesday at an Art Deco style garden built within the Grand Palais in the heart of the French capital.

Many of the Spring/Summer 2018 collection’s offerings touted on the runway during the Paris Fashion Week by German designer Karl Lagerfeld were pale pinks or white in color, and featured sequins, embroidered patterns and were finished off with floral head pieces.

“The decor imagined by Karl Lagerfeld for the Spring-Summer 2018 Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris, evokes French formal gardens,” the brand tweeted of the presentation.

Tweed, which has always been a firm favorite at Chanel, featured heavily in Tuesday’s lineup and was offered as coats, skirt-suits, and notably in pinkish hues.

Many of the outfits were completed with either black or matching mid-length boots with medium-high heels.

Other accessories included headdresses with dark veils, decorated with pink and white roses.

The Art Deco set, which featured flowered passageways centered around a fountain, was reflected only in a handful of halter-neck evening dresses that were shown.

Chanel has in recent years made use of metallic-looking fabrics, and Tuesday’s display was no exception – one model presented a jumpsuit with dark laced gloves, all adorned with silvery sequins.

Lagerfeld’s godson, nine-year-old Hudson Kroenig, took to the catwalk again, this time alongside a model who presented a white wedding outfit.

The 84-year-old Lagerfeld, who has been at Chanel since 1983 and whose personality has become one with the brand, making it difficult to imagine a Chanel without him, appeared to be walking with some difficulty, and he did not venture too far from the backstage area.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved