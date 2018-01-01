

Hong Kong’s Pro-Democracy Leader Released on Bail



HONG KONG – Activist Joshua Wong, the youngest leader of the 2014 pro-democracy protests, popularly called the Umbrella Revolution, was released on bail on Tuesday, only six days after a Hong Kong court had sentenced him to three months in prison for obstruction of justice during the protests.



The court granted him bail after taking cognizance of the defense argument of Wong’s young age, who was 18 at the time of the protests.



Joshua Wong and fellow-activist Raphael Wong were found guilty by the court for disobeying a judicial order to lift the blockade of streets that had been taken over by protesters in the area of commercial district of Mong Kok in November 2014.



Raphael Wong, who was sentenced to four and a half months in prison, however, was not granted bail.



