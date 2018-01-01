

Argentina’s President Thanks Russia for Help in Search for Missing Submarine



MOSCOW – Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri expressed on Tuesday his gratitude to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for all the help given in the search for a submarine that went missing with 44 crew members on board.



Ahead of a meeting with Putin in the Kremlin, Macri said Russia’s help had been very important after ARA San Juan disappeared off the coast of Argentina in November last year.



“It’s a gesture that demonstrates how close the Russian and Argentine people are,” he said.



Putin responded that Russia had suffered a similar tragedy a few years ago, when the submarine Kursk sank with more than 100 people on board, and assured that his country understood the crew members’ families’ pain.



He said that Argentina was one of his country’s most strategic allies but acknowledged that commercial trade between them was still low, though it had grown by 3.5 percent last year.



Macri said he was sure that “with his (Putin’s) leadership and this meeting, relations will be able to intensify.”



The Argentine leader started his official agenda on Tuesday morning by meeting with the heads of important Russian companies, including Gazprom and RZHD.



He later inaugurated the Republic of Argentina Square, which is located near the country’s embassy and matches the Russian Federation Square, found in the center of Buenos Aires.



Macri then went to Alexander Garden, beside the Kremlin, to place a floral wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, dedicated to Soviet soldiers killed during World War II.



