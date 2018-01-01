 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Argentina

Argentina’s President Thanks Russia for Help in Search for Missing Submarine

MOSCOW – Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri expressed on Tuesday his gratitude to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for all the help given in the search for a submarine that went missing with 44 crew members on board.

Ahead of a meeting with Putin in the Kremlin, Macri said Russia’s help had been very important after ARA San Juan disappeared off the coast of Argentina in November last year.

“It’s a gesture that demonstrates how close the Russian and Argentine people are,” he said.

Putin responded that Russia had suffered a similar tragedy a few years ago, when the submarine Kursk sank with more than 100 people on board, and assured that his country understood the crew members’ families’ pain.

He said that Argentina was one of his country’s most strategic allies but acknowledged that commercial trade between them was still low, though it had grown by 3.5 percent last year.

Macri said he was sure that “with his (Putin’s) leadership and this meeting, relations will be able to intensify.”

The Argentine leader started his official agenda on Tuesday morning by meeting with the heads of important Russian companies, including Gazprom and RZHD.

He later inaugurated the Republic of Argentina Square, which is located near the country’s embassy and matches the Russian Federation Square, found in the center of Buenos Aires.

Macri then went to Alexander Garden, beside the Kremlin, to place a floral wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, dedicated to Soviet soldiers killed during World War II.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved