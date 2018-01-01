HOME | World (Click here for more)

Student Killed in Stabbing Attack by Classmate at School in Western Germany



LÜNEN, Germany – A student at a school in western Germany has been killed in a stabbing attack carried out by a classmate, authorities said on Tuesday.



Both the victim, 14, and the suspect, 15, were students at the Käthe Kollwitz school in the town of Lünen, according to police.



“Police in Dortmund are investigating a homicide in a school on Dammwiese in Lünen,” a joint statement released by the nearby city of Dortmund’s public prosecutor and police said.



Police did not divulge the nature of the injuries sustained by the victim in an attack that took place shortly after 8 am.



A suspect was arrested during a search of the school following the stabbing, which police believed was an isolated incident.



Police officers standing outside the institution said that investigations into the killing will go further.



