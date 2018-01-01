 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 24,2018
 
  HOME | USA

Tsunami Alert for US West Coast Lifted Following Powerful Offshore Earthquake

WASHINGTON – A tsunami alert issued for Hawaii, the west coast of the United States and Canada following a magnitude-7.9 earthquake off Alaska has been lifted, the United States Geological Survey said on Tuesday.

The temblor struck 278 kilometers (172 miles) south-east of Kodiak Island in the Alaskan Gulf and was recorded at a depth of around 10 km, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tsunami warning for Alaska, the island state of Hawaii, British Colombia in Canada, Washington, Oregon and California down to the Mexican border.

The NWS later lifted the warnings, although small advisories remained in place for areas in southern Alaska as waves between 0.1-0.2 meters (0.4-0.8 feet) were expected for Seward, Kodiak Island and Old Harbor.

People in the affected areas were initially urged to take precautions such as seeking higher ground away from coastal areas, beaches, and harbors, and remaining alert.
 

