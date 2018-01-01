

Argentine President Unveils Moscow Square Dedicated to His Country



MOSCOW – Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri inaugurated on Tuesday a square in Moscow dedicated to his South American country in a gesture of friendship during his official visit to Russia.



In a small ceremony, Macri, accompanied by his wife Juliana Awada, removed an Argentine flag from a stone monument to reveal a plaque heralding the Republic of Argentina Square, which is located within walking distance of the Argentine embassy and reciprocated the inauguration of the Russian Federation square in Buenos Aires last year.



From there, Macri headed to the Alexander Garden by the Kremlin to pay tribute at the tomb of the unknown soldier, which honors the Soviet soldiers felled in World War II.



Earlier, Macri met with a delegation of Russian business and finance leaders and he is scheduled to meet with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday evening.



It was the Argentine leader’s first official visit to the Eurasian superpower nation.



