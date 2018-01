HOME | Oil & Energy (Click here for more)

OPEC Crude Basket Rises to $66.89



VIENNA – The basket of crude oil used as a benchmark indicator by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries increased to $66.89, the OPEC Secretariat said on Tuesday.



OPEC said the price of its basket went up by $0.41 on Monday, compared with the closing price at the previous session.



The March delivery of Brent crude opened at $69.46 per barrel at the start of Tuesday’s trading on the futures market, a 0.4 percent increase since the previous session’s close.



