

Mertens Heads to Australian Open Semis after Knocking Out Svitolina



MELBOURNE, Australia – Belgium’s Elise Mertens stunned fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 6-0 on Tuesday to reach the Australian Open semifinals.



The 22-year-old took just one hour and 13 minutes to keep her dream alive at her maiden Australian Open, the season’s first Grand Slam event.



“I have no words, I don’t know what to say,” Mertens said. “I have so many mixed emotions. I gave it all today, I fought. I got a little stress at the end so I played my game and it went well today.”



Mertens hit 26 winners and broke Svitolina’s serve five times out of nine on her way to the convincing straight sets victory.



The Belgian is due to play either world No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark or Spain’s Carla Suarez, world No. 39, in the semifinal.



