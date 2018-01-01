 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Strong Quake Rocks Indonesian Island of Java, 8 Injured

JAKARTA – At least eight people were injured and hundreds of houses were damaged by a magnitude-6 earthquake that hit on Tuesday the island of Java, the most populated island in Indonesia, disaster management authorities informed.

The injured, of which six are in serious condition, are students who were hurt after a roof collapsed in the district of Cianjur in West Java province, said a preliminary report by the National Agency for Disaster Management.

Hundreds of houses were damaged by the tremor, said the organization’s spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a statement.

The hypocenter of the quake was located at a depth of 40 kilometers (25 miles), close to the coast of the province of Banten, and some 150 kilometers from the country’s capital, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was also felt in the provinces of Lampung, Central Java and in Jakarta, where more than 10 million people live.

Television images showed scenes of panic and people being evacuated from buildings.

In 2004, a powerful quake in the northern part of Sumatra Island triggered a tsunami in the Indian Ocean that killed around 230,000 people in a dozen countries, mostly in Indonesia.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved