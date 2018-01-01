HOME | World (Click here for more)

Strong Quake Rocks Indonesian Island of Java, 8 Injured



JAKARTA – At least eight people were injured and hundreds of houses were damaged by a magnitude-6 earthquake that hit on Tuesday the island of Java, the most populated island in Indonesia, disaster management authorities informed.



The injured, of which six are in serious condition, are students who were hurt after a roof collapsed in the district of Cianjur in West Java province, said a preliminary report by the National Agency for Disaster Management.



Hundreds of houses were damaged by the tremor, said the organization’s spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a statement.



The hypocenter of the quake was located at a depth of 40 kilometers (25 miles), close to the coast of the province of Banten, and some 150 kilometers from the country’s capital, according to the United States Geological Survey.



The quake was also felt in the provinces of Lampung, Central Java and in Jakarta, where more than 10 million people live.



Television images showed scenes of panic and people being evacuated from buildings.



In 2004, a powerful quake in the northern part of Sumatra Island triggered a tsunami in the Indian Ocean that killed around 230,000 people in a dozen countries, mostly in Indonesia.



