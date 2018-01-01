 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Edmund Stuns Dimitrov to Reach His First Grand Slam Semifinals

MELBOURNE, Australia – Britain’s Kyle Edmund knocked out Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the Australian Open semifinals.

This was the first time Edmund advanced to the semifinals in a Grand Slam tournament, ending Dimitrov’s bid for a first major title.

“Reaching the last stage of the best tournament in the world, it’s obviously very pleasing, but of course I want to keep going,” Edmund said after the win.

Dimitrov, the 2017 ATP Finals champion, conceded his serve twice on his way to losing the match in two hours and 49 minutes.

Edmund’s win came as revenge for his previous two defeats against Dimitrov in as many career matches, including a recent 2018 Brisbane International quarterfinals encounter.

After this victory, the 23-year-old Edmund secured a spot in the ATP rankings top 30, his career high singles position.

Edmund is scheduled to take on either world No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain or Marin Cilic of the Czech Republic.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved