Edmund Stuns Dimitrov to Reach His First Grand Slam Semifinals



MELBOURNE, Australia – Britain’s Kyle Edmund knocked out Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the Australian Open semifinals.



This was the first time Edmund advanced to the semifinals in a Grand Slam tournament, ending Dimitrov’s bid for a first major title.



“Reaching the last stage of the best tournament in the world, it’s obviously very pleasing, but of course I want to keep going,” Edmund said after the win.



Dimitrov, the 2017 ATP Finals champion, conceded his serve twice on his way to losing the match in two hours and 49 minutes.



Edmund’s win came as revenge for his previous two defeats against Dimitrov in as many career matches, including a recent 2018 Brisbane International quarterfinals encounter.



After this victory, the 23-year-old Edmund secured a spot in the ATP rankings top 30, his career high singles position.



Edmund is scheduled to take on either world No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain or Marin Cilic of the Czech Republic.



