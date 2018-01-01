 
  HOME | USA

Trump Hails GOP Victory on Shutdown as Federal Government Reopens

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump praised the Republican Party on Monday night after a bill approving funding for the federal government was passed by Congress, and called both parties to the negotiating table to address the future of the 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children, known as “dreamers.”

The Democrats agreed to a budget extension until Feb. 8, allowing the federal government, which had been shut since Friday night, to reopen.

Democrats had refused to approve a budget to fund the federal government until the president and Republicans agreed to protect some of the 800,000 Dreamers.

Under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, these immigrants had been protected from deportation under a policy known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown,” Trump tweeted after the reopening of the federal government on Monday following a 69-hour partial shutdown.

“Now I want a big win for everyone, including Republicans, Democrats and DACA, but especially for our Great Military and Border Security. Should be able to get there. See you at the negotiating table!” Trump added.
 

