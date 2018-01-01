

South Korea Sends Team to North to Prepare for Winter Olympics



SEOUL – South Korean officials arrived on Tuesday in North Korea to prepare for joint cultural and sporting events after the latter last week agreed to participate in the PyeongChang Winter Games.



The 12-member delegation, headed by Lee Joo-tae, director-general of the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation in the Unification Ministry, crossed the border, passing through Goseong (northeastern coast) in South Korea at around 10:00 am, according to the South Korean Unification Ministry.



During the visit – the first official visit of a South Korean delegation to North Korea since February 2016 – the team is expected to visit Mount Kumgang and Masikryong ski resort, both in the North Korean province of Gangwon, where joint cultural events and training for sporting events will be held ahead of the Winter Games that are set to begin on Feb. 9. in PyeongChang in South Korea.



The delegation will be in North Korea until Thursday and would also visit the Kalma airport in Wonsan, capital of Gangwon, where South Korean athletes would fly to for training in Masikryong.



The visit comes a day after the conclusion of a two-day visit by a North Korean delegation to inspect the venues for a North Korean orchestra performance in South Korea.



On Thursday, another North Korean delegation is scheduled to travel to the South to inspect sports facilities and accommodation for the artists, officials and athletes participating in PyeongChang 2018.



Tension between North and South Korea – which have technically remained at war for more than 65 years – have escalated in the last two years owing to repeated weapons test by North Korea.



After two years of suspended talks and no diplomatic contact, the two countries earlier this month agreed to march under the same flag for the winter Olympics and to hold military dialogues in the future to avoid border friction.



