Latin American Herald Tribune
  World

Almost 200 Injured, 46 Flights Canceled in Japan due to Heavy Snowfall

TOKYO – Nearly 200 people were injured and 46 flights canceled on Tuesday in Japan due to heavy snow in Tokyo and the north of the country that disrupted transport networks and caused accidents.

In Tokyo, after the largest snowfall in four years the snow was more than 20 centimeters deep and 182 people were injured, mainly as a result of slips and falls, according to figures from the fire department, the public broadcaster NHK reported.

A total of 46 flights were canceled on Tuesday, after more than 300 domestic and international flights suffered the same fate Monday, because of the heavy snow. The flights affected were mainly those due to fly to airports in the capital area.

Some 9,000 people spent the night at Narita airport after disruptions to train services and highways.

According to NHK, a truck on Monday afternoon caused delays of up to 10 hours in the largest tunnel in Japan, located on a highway in Tokyo, as it could not climb up a slope in the central district of Shinjuku.

The Tokyo police received reports of 740 traffic accidents, although no fatalities.

The capital’s trains were running 20 to 40 minutes late on Tuesday, and many rapid rail services connecting Tokyo with bordering prefectures remained suspended, although high-speed trains operated normally.

The low pressure system that caused the snowstorm in the capital and surrounding areas is moving northwards, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to maintain the alert for snowstorms on the northwestern coast of Honshu, the main island of the Japanese archipelago, and on the southern part of Hokkaido Island, in the north.
 

