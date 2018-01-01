 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Caribbean

Thousands Take to the Streets of Port-au-Prince in Anti-Trump Protest

PORT-AU-PRINCE – Thousands of Haitians took to the streets on Monday to protest against US President Donald Trump outside the US embassy in Port-au-Prince.

Demonstrators were denouncing Trump’s recent disparaging remarks about Haiti and his decision to end the special Temporary Protected Status for about 60,000 Haitian immigrants in the US.

US media reported on Jan. 11 that Trump had described countries such as Haiti, El Salvador and various African nations as “shitholes,” reportedly suggesting that he would prefer to welcome more immigrants countries like from Norway.

Trump has denied the reports, but did acknowledge that he had used “tough” language during the meeting with bipartisan representatives to resolve disputes over immigration.

Haiti’s opposition leader Jean-Charles Moise, who was at the demonstration, said that the aim of the protest was to renounce Trump’s “racist” statements against the Haitian people who fought alongside the US against the British, and helped liberate the Americas through the Haitian Revolution.

A large police contingent prevented the protesters from reaching the US diplomatic delegation in the Haitian capital.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved