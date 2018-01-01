

Thousands Take to the Streets of Port-au-Prince in Anti-Trump Protest



PORT-AU-PRINCE – Thousands of Haitians took to the streets on Monday to protest against US President Donald Trump outside the US embassy in Port-au-Prince.



Demonstrators were denouncing Trump’s recent disparaging remarks about Haiti and his decision to end the special Temporary Protected Status for about 60,000 Haitian immigrants in the US.



US media reported on Jan. 11 that Trump had described countries such as Haiti, El Salvador and various African nations as “shitholes,” reportedly suggesting that he would prefer to welcome more immigrants countries like from Norway.



Trump has denied the reports, but did acknowledge that he had used “tough” language during the meeting with bipartisan representatives to resolve disputes over immigration.



Haiti’s opposition leader Jean-Charles Moise, who was at the demonstration, said that the aim of the protest was to renounce Trump’s “racist” statements against the Haitian people who fought alongside the US against the British, and helped liberate the Americas through the Haitian Revolution.



A large police contingent prevented the protesters from reaching the US diplomatic delegation in the Haitian capital.



