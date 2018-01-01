

First Puerto Rican Golfer to Compete on LPGA Tour Makes Debut in Bahamas



SAN JUAN – Golfer Maria Fernanda “Marife” Torres left Monday for the Bahamas to make her professional debut starting Thursday, and thus become the first Puerto Rican to play on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour, the most important in women’s golf.



In an interview Monday with EFE, Torres, 23, said she was excited about getting to the first hole at Ocean Club on Paradise Island in the paradisiacal Atlantic archipelago, where the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic is being held, and to show off the talent she has honed over the past 15 years.



“I’m super excited. A little nervous, but that’s from my eagerness to start off my professional career,” said Torres, one of the 104 players who will compete in the first tourney of the 2018 LPGA tour, and which will award a $1.4 million prize to the champion.



“It’s an honor to represent women and the sport of golf, above all in the female part, which is never given much importance or coverage,” said Torres, who joins Mexico’s Lorena Ochoa as the only two Latino women golfers competing this year on the LPGA tour.



Torres, the only one in her family who plays golf, won the historical LPGA classification after three matches, one in California and two in Florida, in which there were professionals trying for another place on the tour, and amateurs like the Puerto Rican.



As a reward for her classification, Torres will have an LPGA card for a year and the organization will provide her with a golf bag and clubs.



According to Torres, she owes her love for golf to the “challenge” of the sport: “You might have some bad days, but even that makes you want to keep playing.”



“It’s my passion. They say it’s my job, but it’s something I like to do. I get up every day raring to go practice and play,” the University of Florida graduate said.



After playing in the Bahamas, Torres will compete in the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open at the Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.



The Puerto Rican will then go on to play in the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament at the Siam Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand.



