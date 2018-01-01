 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 23,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Las Palmas Defender Lemos Joins Italy’s Sassuolo on Loan

LAS PALMAS, Spain – Spain’s Las Palmas announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement with Serie A side Sassuolo on the loan of defender Mauricio Lemos to the Italian club.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan is scheduled to travel to Italy for a medical examination at his new team on Tuesday.

The deal will become official once Lemos passes the medical, Las Palmas said.

Lemos, who joined Las Palmas in the 2015-2016 season from Rubin Kazan of Russia, is under contract with the La Liga side through June 2021.

The defender has scored five goals in 62 official matches with Las Palmas, including last Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Valencia.
 

