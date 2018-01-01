 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Man United Confirms Alexis Sanchez Signing

LONDON – Manchester United confirmed on Monday the signing from Arsenal of 29-year-old Chilean international Alexis Sanchez.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in a deal that sees the Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction,” United said on its official Web site.

Sanchez said he was “thrilled” to be joining the Red Devils.

“I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United’s first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here,” he said.

The striker said that he couldn’t “turn down” the chance to play for a Man United squad coached by Jose Mourinho.

Sanchez, who played at Barcelona in 2011-2014, scored 80 goals with Arsenal and was the team’s top scorer last season with 30 goals in all competitions.

Gunners coach Arsene Wenger had made obtaining Mkhitaryan a condition for approving Sanchez’s transfer to United.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved