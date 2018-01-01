

Man United Confirms Alexis Sanchez Signing



LONDON – Manchester United confirmed on Monday the signing from Arsenal of 29-year-old Chilean international Alexis Sanchez.



“Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in a deal that sees the Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction,” United said on its official Web site.



Sanchez said he was “thrilled” to be joining the Red Devils.



“I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United’s first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here,” he said.



The striker said that he couldn’t “turn down” the chance to play for a Man United squad coached by Jose Mourinho.



Sanchez, who played at Barcelona in 2011-2014, scored 80 goals with Arsenal and was the team’s top scorer last season with 30 goals in all competitions.



Gunners coach Arsene Wenger had made obtaining Mkhitaryan a condition for approving Sanchez’s transfer to United.



