

Barça Loans Rafinha to Inter with Purchase Option



BARCELONA – FC Barcelona announced on Monday an agreement to loan Rafinha Alcantara to Inter Milan until the end of the season, with a purchase option of 35 million euros ($42.8 million).



The Catalan club said Inter will assume the salary of the 24-year-old player, who rejoined Barça last Wednesday after being sidelined 290 days with a serious knee injury.



Rafinha, who passed a medical in Milan on Monday, has spent his entire top-flight career with Barcelona, where he scored 11 goals in 79 games as part of a squad that won the Champions League once, La Liga twice, four Copa del Rey titles, two Spanish Super Cups and a European Super Cup.



