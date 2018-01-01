 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Chile

Chile Emphasizes Its Role in Vanguard of Bilateral Relations with China

SANTIAGO – The Chilean government emphasized on Monday the role its country is playing in diplomatic relations with China, with bilateral trade exceeding $34 billion last year, 17 percent more than in 2016.

“Chile has always been first ... The first to recognize the People’s Republic of China in South America in 1970, in negotiating for Latin America China’s entry into the (World Trade Organization), in recognizing China as a market economy, in having signed a trade pact and in having expanded it,” Foreign Minister Heraldo Muñoz said.

Chile’s top diplomat met on Sunday with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yin, at the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and China, being held on Monday in Santiago with 31 countries and 25 foreign ministers in attendance.

“We have discussed the enormous advances we’ve made in the economic area. Trade relations between the two countries amount to more than $34 billion. That’s more than 17 percent more than last year,” Muñoz said, according to a statement released Monday by the Foreign Ministry.

After the meeting, at which the main aspects of the bilateral relationship were discussed, Muñoz emphasized the areas of agreement between the two countries and said that relations with the Asian giant “will continue to expand.”

“We’re supporters of multilateralism and of cooperating to confront common problems such as climate change and natural disasters,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of “cooperation and dialogue” in dealing with complex problems “such as that of North Korea and its nuclear weapons, or ... the crisis ... in Venezuela.”

Muñoz said that “China is on the verge of becoming the world’s main economic power” and is “playing a very constructive role in confronting” complicated world issues.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved